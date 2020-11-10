CARICOM Joins Other World Leaders In Congratulating Joe Biden

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 10, 2020: The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping Monday joined other world leaders in congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden.

CARICOM said that it is looking forward to working with the new administration in the United States, recalling that Biden “has been a friend to CARICOM.”

CARICOM chairman and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in the congratulatory message on behalf of the grouping, said the historic nature of this victory “is exemplified by the election of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, a person of Caribbean and South Asian descent, (and) as the first woman to achieve that position.”

He said that Biden, who served as Vice President to President Barak Obama for eight years,” has been a friend to CARICOM and the Community looks forward to working with the new administration of the United States, in pursuing our common goal of advancing the wellbeing of our people.

Last weekend, multiple outlets projected that Biden and Harris overwhelmingly secured enough votes in the critical swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to win 279 Electoral College votes and the White House.

But US President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat, and instead has launched a series of lawsuits challenging the results.

