Caricom hits Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday. AP PHOTO –

CARICOM on Thursday criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday and its recognition of the separatist areas Donetsk and Luhansk. On Monday night in a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he recognised the breakaway areas together known as the Donbass and soon after sent in Russian troops, but this was condemned by western powers as a possible prelude to a wider invasion of the Ukraine which did in fact begin on Wednesday night.

The statement said, “The Caribbean Community (Caricom) strongly condemns the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation and calls for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify the current perilous situation in that country.

“The recognition by The Russian Federation of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk represents a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Caricom said the hostilities against Ukraine violated the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which were Caricom’s bedrock.

“Caricom maintains that the principles of universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security.

“Caricom calls on all parties involved to urgently embark on intensified diplomatic dialogue to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards a sustainable peace.”