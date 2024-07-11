Caricom heads of government meet in Grenada July 28-30

News

Caricom’s heads at the bloc’s annual heads of government meeting at Hyatt, Port of Spain last July. – File photo

THE 47th Regular Meeting of the conference of heads of government of Caricom will be held from July 28-30 in St George’s, Grenada.

In a statement on July 11, the Caricom secretariat said Grenada was hosting the conference in the year of its 50th anniversary of independence.

It said the meeting will be held 35 years after the signing of the Grand Anse Declaration, which set in motion Caricom’s transition to a single market and economy and other critical matters.

The opening ceremony on July 28 will include addresses by the Caricom Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett; outgoing Caricom chairman Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali; incoming chairman Dickon Mitchell; and the admission of Curacao as an associate member.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Caricom’s social media platforms. Business sessions will take place on July 29 and 30 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort. The heads of government photo will be taken on July 29 and the closing press conference will be held in a hybrid format at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort.