Caricom heads meet Canada PM

CANADIAN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday told Caricom leaders of his grave concern about unrest in Haiti and promised humanitarian aid and support for the country’s police but did not commit to boots on the ground, unlike a recent call by Caricom chairman Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and regional heads are at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government, in The Bahamas, from Wednesday to Friday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinsky is due to address Caricom leaders on Friday via a video-link.

On Thursday, the Caricom heads discussed the Caricom agri-food systems agenda and the steps taken to prioritise regional food security, and received reports on covid19 and emerging health issues and on the progress of the implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Trudeau told heads that Canada was working to expand and simplify access for trusted travellers from Caricom countries and other countries in the region.

Trudeau also announced initiatives to help support the region including $44.8 million in new funding to tackle the climate crisis in the Caribbean and $1.8 million to target illicit drug trafficking and strengthen border and maritime security in the Caribbean

Trudeau said Caricom, Canada and international partners together can help Haitians end the ongoing crisis and build a better future for their country.

To this end, he pledged $10 million to support the International Office on Migration to strengthen the protection and resilience of Haitian women and children along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border and an additional $12.3 million in humanitarian assistance for Haiti.

The situation in Haiti was high on the agenda when heads met in caucus in the afternoon session today. During the closed-door meeting, the leaders were also scheduled to discuss community governance and border issues.

Prime Minister Rowley also met today with former US Senator Chris Dodd, US Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas.

Energy Minister Stuart Young and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne attended this meeting.

Young also met Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Transformation, US Department of State, Anna Shpitsberg.

Trudeau at length expressed his concern about the ongoing unrest and instability in Haiti.

“Right now, Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil, and corruption.

“Armed groups are committing murder, rape, and other gender-based violence, kidnapping innocent people, and recruiting children, to terrorize and subjugate people.”

The unrest has hit home in the Caribbean and in Canada with its strong Haitian diaspora community.

“Prime Minister Henry is here with us, as leader of a Caricom member state. Now is the moment to come together to confront the severity of this situation.”

“I had a very constructive conversation with Prime Minister Henry today.”

