News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 2, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

While the US may be telling travellers to reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime, the island is seeing a number of hot shot celebs vacationing there. Among the latest was Angelina Jolie, Padma Lakshmi and Sarita Choudhury who attended the Calabash International Literary Festival in Treasure Beach, Jamaica on May 27th.

American Airlines has officially kicked off a new summer nonstop flights between Miami and Tortola in the BVI. The new flights are operating once daily, with the initial run lasting from now through Aug. 14th.

Caribbean Airlines has launched thrice weekly flights between Trinidad and Orlandoas of May 31, 2023. The flights will provide services from as low as USD$616 at the return fare.

The countdown is on to The Saint Lucia Carnival 2023, set to ignite the island with a burst of vibrant energy and infectious revelry from July 1-19th. For more information on the schedule of events, or to join a band, visit carnivalsaintlucia.com.

Antigua and Barbuda travel officials have launched the second installment of its ‘Love Lane’ fast track service for couples travelling to the destination during Antigua and Barbuda’s Romance Month in June.

Couples entering the ‘Love Lane’ on arrival at the award-winning V.C. Bird International Airport from June 1 – June 30, will be fast-tracked through immigration via a special couples-only lane for the month of June celebrations.

After three years of construction, the reimagined Nassau Cruise Port opened its doors to cruisers sailing to Nassau, Bahamas on May 27, 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line is giving back. The cruise line recently renovated the Pediatric Ward Learning Centre of St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital in St. Ann, Jamaica, dedicating volunteer time and donating needed items as part of the hospital’s Labour Day Volunteer Project.

Fly from Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico with your partner from Thu, Jun 15 – Fri, Jun 16 and stay for just 656.59 at the at the Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort. Book HERE