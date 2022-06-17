St. Vincent has also eased its COVID-19 arrival protocols for travellers.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 17, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 17, 2022:

The CDC Says make sure you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to these Caribbean destinations: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barths, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Martin, Sint Eustatius, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks And Caicos.

The Bahamas is waiving testing for fully vaccinated travelers, the country announced. The move comes as The Bahamas has also eliminated its Bahamas Travel Health Visa for all travelers.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has officially waived its testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The new rules, which took effect this week, mean fully vaccinated travelers no longer have to fill out the pre-arrival form or arrive with a test result.

And The British Virgin Islands Has Also relaxed its entry protocols, making it easier to visit just in time for summer. The islands no longer requires travelers to register on the BVI Gateway Travel Portal or show proof of travel insurance, regardless of their vaccination status.

Carnival Cruise Line has eased its COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated passengers sailing to the Caribbean this summer. As of June 15th, guests booked on Caribbean itineraries seeking a medical exemption from the cruise line’s vaccination requirement will not require a doctor’s note for approval.

American Airlines Has launched nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Sangster International Airport (MBJ), connecting Austinites and Central Texas travelers to a brand new destination perfect for summer vacation, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

And The St. Kitts Tourism Authority announced special rates on getaways from Miami to St. Kitts for the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, scheduled for 23-25 June through a partnership with Palm Star Travel. See https://palmstartravel.com/ for details.