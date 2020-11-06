Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 6, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Nov. 6, 2020:

Canada is warning Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to The Bahamas.

The Cayman Islands, St Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the only Caribbean nations listed as countries with a low risk of COVID-19 by the CDC.

Both Anguilla and St. Kitts & Nevis have now reopened for international arrivals but visitors must have a a negative PCR test for COVID-19 to travel there.

American Airlines is expanding its current preflight testing program to include Belize. Starting November 16th, AA will expand its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a convenient at-home testing option that includes observation by a medical professional via a virtual visit, to offer at-home PCR testing to customers traveling to Belize. Results can be expected in 48 hours on average.

The Bahamas government has removed the mandatory 14 day quarantine allowing visitors to the Caribbean country to stay at hotels, go to beaches, enjoy some of its world famous excursions and activities while following health and safety protocols.

Baha Mar, a leading resort in the Bahamas, says it will being welcoming back guests beginning December 17, 2020.

And Virgin Atlantic will begin operating scheduled flights from London’s Heathrow International to Argyle International Airport (AIA) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next June.

