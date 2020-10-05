Caribbean Leaders Send Well Wishes To Donald Trump Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 5, 2020: Four Caribbean leaders were among those sending best wishes to US President Donald Trump as he remained hospitalized Sunday night at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland with the novel coronavirus, despite going on a sort joyride to wave at his followers lining the streets outside the hospital Sunday.

“I convey on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, and on my own behalf, our best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to you and First Lady Melania Trump,” Guyana’s new President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali wrote in a letter to the US president.

“I wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS best wishes and a very speedy and complete recovery,” Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted even as the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith tweeted: “I know Jamaica joins me in wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania a full and speedy recovery. I am also pleased that VP @Mike_Pence, @SecPompeo and their wives continue in good health. #COVID19 throws new challenges at the world each day, but we will triumph together.”

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley tweeted: “On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I wish to extend my very best wishes to President @POTUSTrump @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady of the United States @FLOTUS of America for a speedy recovery from the corona virus” while Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas tweeted: “On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas I wish to convey our best wishes to @POTUSand @FLOTUSfor a speedy recovery. We join the people of the United States in offering our prayers and solidarity during this difficult and challenging time.”

Donald Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020 despite being treated for COVID-19. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump left the hospital with his security detail Sunday so he could ride in an SUV past supporters cheering him on outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as many slammed him for the decision including a doctor wo works there. “”Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity,” Dr. James Phillips tweeted.

Yet his doctors claim his condition is continuing and he may be able to leave Walter Reed Medical Center as early as today. This even as details emerge that the president allegedly initially tested positive for COVID-19 earlier than he acknowledged.

Doctors also reported that Trump, over the course of exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, had earlier experienced two episodes of “transient drops” in his oxygen saturation.

The US’ death toll sot past 214,000 Sunday and its infection rate is now 7,636,912. Empty chairs were put on display to represent the 200,000 plus lives lost due to COVID-19 at the National Covid-19 Remembrance on the ellipse behind the White House in Washington, DC on October 4, 2020.

