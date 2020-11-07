Caribbean Leaders, Caribbean American Celebrities Congratulate Joe Biden/Kamala Harris

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Nov. 7, 2020: Caribbean immigrants, Caribbean American celebrities and Caribbean regional leaders are among those around the world extending congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris on their electoral victory.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who had worked closed with the Donald Trump administration, sent his congrats to Biden and Harris this morning after the Nov. 2, 2020 election was finally called days later.

“I extend congratulations to the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Holness tweeted. “America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage. Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her. We look forward to working with the new administration.”

People celebrate in the Caribbean immigrant populated area of Flatbush, Brooklyn NY after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in a statement, noted that “America has spoken and the world is inspired.”

“The people and Government of Barbados warmly congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and his Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to hold that position,” she said. “I am sure that we in the Caribbean will look forward with optimism to working with the new administration to confront a number of global Issues from the awful pandemic to the climate crisis to the pursuit of racial justice. There is much work for the world to do if we are to lift up our people across the globe to fight these issues that know no boundaries but require character and leadership to defeat them.”

“I add my voice to those of other world leaders in congratulating #PresidentElectJoe @JoeBiden,” added Dr. Timothy Harris of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jamaican-roots actress Kerry Washington, who campaigned for the Biden/Harris ticket across the country, noted that: “The people have spoken!”

“Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris,” she added on Twitter.

Another Jamaican roots actress, Sheryl Lee-Ralph posted simply: “Yesssss I have been waiting!!!!!” as Guyanese-American actor, Sean Patrick Thomas noted: “Mission Accomplished ! 2016 PTSD in remission. #Election2020.”

On Instagram, Caribbean roots rapper Cardi B, who had endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket posted: “I knew it !!!! I’m so happy ! Great way to start my day !!Congrats BIDENXKamala!, as Haitian-born actress, Garcelle Beauvais, posted a video of her dancing as she added: “So Happy #bidenharris2020 UNITED WE STAND!!”

