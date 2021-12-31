Caribbean Glass Specialists CEO dies of covid19

News

Pooran Ramsingh

The staff and family of Caribbean Glass Specialists CEO Pooran Ramsingh are in mourning.

In a press release on December 30, the company announced the death of Ramsingh, its founder. He died on December 25 after contracting covid19.

The release said he had been the driving force of the company for the past 58 years and is missed by family, friends and staff. The company said Ramsingh was more than just a businessman, he was a friend to many of his colleagues and business associates.

Speaking on behalf of the company and the family, his daughter-in-law Akeeda Ali-Ramsingh said, “Although being fully vaccinated, Mr Ramsingh at the exuberant age of 81 unfortunately died of the wretched covid19 virus.”

She stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, and Ali-Ramsingh said she fully supports the government’s vaccine measures to encourage public servants to be vaccinated in order to contain and reduce the impact of the virus.

She said, “No words can adequately express our sadness at this time. However, we assure our employees, our clients and business associates moving forward we will honour his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work that he was dedicated to and loved so much.”

The company’s statement said information on Ramsingh’s funeral will be published in newspapers and on its social media platforms once arrangements are finalised.