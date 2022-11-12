Caribbean Export, Canning House, World Trade Centre sign MOU

News

The World Trade Center Miami signed an MOU to deepen trade relations with Latin America and the Caribbean on the final day of the Caribbean Investment Forum held at the HYATT Regency on Friday, with regional trade promotion agency, Caribbean Export and Canning House, the UK’s leading forum for informed debate on Latin American politics, economy and business.

Executive Director of Caribbean Export, Leo Naut, said the collaboration will expand the agency’s reach and allow it to collaborate with more people.

“Caribbean export, as you know is really focused in bringing a transformational change to the region. This is why the Caribbean investment forum has taken place and where we are looking to discuss what would be the new chapter in terms of collaboration, and how do we push the region forward to meet the goals and development goals that bring a prosperous and resilient Caribbean,” he said.

Canning House corporate affairs manager Juan Teran Juarado said its objective is to defend the economic trade and investment relationships between UK, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are very happy to be here and we look forward to start to work together in potential activities especially in the UK, especially after Brexit and after different countries signing direct agreements with the UK.”

CEO of the World Trade Centres Association Ivan Barrios said the Caribbean and Latin America is important to the south Florida community. He added that one of the ways that the association maintains its relationships with its business connections in the region is through a trade show called “The America’s Food and Beverage Show,” which will be held on September 18 to 20 next year.

“The majority of the buyers that come to the show are from the Caribbean and we have several Caribbean nations that have country pavilions promoting their products and services. So the Caribbean is very important to the south Florida community,” he said.

He added that the association is planning to conduct a series of seminars based on exporting to the US.

“So this MOU was really great for us. It came in a very timely manner,” he said.