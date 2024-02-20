Caribbean energy chamber officially launched

News

Founding chairman of the Caribbean Energy Chamber, Melanie Chen –

A Caribbean Energy Chamber has officially been launched.

The launch was announced in a release sent to the media on February 20. The release said the chamber was formed to solicit greater global recognition of the energy challenges faced by the Caribbean and to prioritise affordable net-zero energy security.

“The new pan-Caribbean chamber is a non-profit, non-partisan and independent organisation governed by a 23-member founding board for the first three years, with CEC members electing a new board on an annual basis thereafter,” the CEC release said.

Founding chairman Melanie Chen said the CEC will serve as a hub for uniting energy stakeholders in the Caribbean in the public and private sectors.

“We will be hosting workshops, round tables, and breakout sessions at conferences aimed at enabling actions to help the implementation of energy transition and security in the Caribbean,” she said.

The CEC will be headquartered in St Lucia.

The release said the CEC will begin by focusing on key areas such as energy efficiency and public awareness, a roll out of a technical capacity initiative which will include an engineering pilot programme with Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago, grid modernisation and assisting to develop bankable projects.