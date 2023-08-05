Caribbean Airlines increases flights to St Maarten

News

Keeping with its Welcome Home campaign, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) announced an increase in flights to St Maarten every Friday.

The new flights, it said in a release on Friday, will offer business and leisure travellers increased flexibility and convenience to allow for the exploration of St Maarten.

CAL is also prepared to add its second services between Trinidad and St Maarten on November 5 which will be depart on Mondays.

It said these new flights will be adding 272 seats weekly in addition to the existing twice-weekly jet services every Wednesday and Saturday.

CEO of CAL, Garvin Medera said in the release, “The Caribbean is our home and our growth strategy is deeply rooted in the Caribbean. Our expansion efforts reflect our commitment to seamlessly connect this beautiful region. We are delighted to offer increased capacity and more travel options between Trinidad and St Maarten. This expansion is testament to our dedication to providing enhanced connections within the region, which is one of the pillars of our Welcome Home campaign.”