Caribbean Airlines explores partnership with Saudi Arabia

CAL chairman Ronnie Mohammed (right) presents a gift to Saudi Arabia’s ACP vice president of commercial Rashed Alshammair after their strategic meeting. –

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL), in a media release on Monday, announced that the company is exploring areas of strategic collaboration with Saudi Arabia.

CAL chairman Ronnie Mohammed said this is being done through Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Programme (ACP).

Mohammed was part of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s delegation to Saudi Arabia last week, where he engaged in high-level discussions with ACP’s vice president of commercial, Rashed Alshammair.

The ACP programme focuses on boosting tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by improving air connectivity through the development of existing and potential air routes.

The release highlighted the alignment of these discussions with CAL’s 2023–27 strategic plan goals, where network growth is a key pillar.

“Recognising the significance of Saudi Arabia as a destination, especially for the Muslim community in TT and the wider region, the airline aims to create affordable and convenient travel, particularly for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages,” the release said.

CAL hopes to explore potential interline arrangements with Saudi Air and Riyadh Air, the latter of which is scheduled to launch in 2024.

“The initiative is a crucial element of CAL’s growth strategy, emphasising partnerships with airlines and stakeholders to extend its reach and enhance connectivity between TT, the Caribbean and the global community,” it said.