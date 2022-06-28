Caribbean Airlines cancels flight out of Miami

News

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled its Miami to Port of Spain flight for Wednesday, which has been rescheduled to Friday via Ft Lauderdale.

The airline announced the cancellation on its website Tuesday in an updated advisory on flights affected by the tropical storm warming. Flights to Suriname, Curaçao, St Maarten, Guyana and Barbados were disrupted on Tuesday.

Seven domestic flights were cancelled for Wednesday, except for a 4 pm flight from Port of Spain, and one at 9.15 pm from Crown Point. The airline had cancelled four domestic flights on Tuesday.

It announced departure and arrival time changes for six international flights on the Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname and St Maarten routes, with the earliest departure at 8 am, from Barbados, and the latest at 9.15 pm from Suriname.