Carenage woman stabbed to death, suspect held

A woman is in police custody in relation to the stabbing death of a 34-year-old Carenage woman on Monday morning.

Police said Stephanie Calbio was walking on Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage at around 11.15 am when she got into a fight with another woman.

During the argument the other woman stabbed Calbio several times, then ran away.

Passersby saw the incident and took Calbio to the St James Infirmary, where she was declared dead.

Police said a 24-year-old woman surrendered to Carenage police and is expected to be questioned.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I is continuing enquiries.