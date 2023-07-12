Carenage shooting leaves two injured

News

TWO men were injured when they were shot by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night in Carenage.

Police said around 7.30pm at Frisco Junction in Carenage, Capistral Dehere, 42, of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, was standing at the side of the road when two unknown men dressed in dark clothing approached .

Witnesses told police the men pulled out guns and began shooting at Dehere, hitting him in the right shoulder.

He ran towards Upper Haig Street and managed to escape.

The second victim, Christopher Gleen,76, a retired prison officer, was sitting at the side of the road on Upper Haig Street when he heard the commotion. Gleen was hit in the right leg and fell to the ground.

The gunmen escaped by running down Abbe Poujade Street.

Both victims were taken to St James Hospital.

Dehere was treated for gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and a grazing wound on the right side of his torso. Gleen was treated for gunshot wounds to his right thigh and right side abdomen. The men were later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where they remain in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found six spent .45 shells, four 9mm spent shells, one live round of 9mm ammunition, one projectile, and six fragments.

Investigations are ongoing.