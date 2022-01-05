Cardi B Says Hers And Offset’s 4-Month-Old Son Already Talking

Cardi B is undoubtedly one of the funniest celebrities on social media, and sometimes even serious things she is known to make light of. However, the rapper on Wednesday told her fans that she was not joking that her son was talking at 4-months old.

It’s not every day that you hear a baby that young has started attempting to speak to their parents. However, while Cardi B has not provided any evidence, she said the baby has started to say one and two words when repeated to him.

The famous rapper said she experienced her baby boy’s first significant milestone recently, and she excitingly shared the details.

“I’m not exaggerating. This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ,” Cardi shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (January 5). “First of all, my husband saw it. Yesterday, I was like, ‘you love mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ and he replied back like, ‘yeah.’”

Beaming with pride, Cardi B clarified that the baby was not babbling, but his words were audible as she explained that later the baby was watching the kids show Cocomelon, and he said the word “hello,” which was repeated in the show.

Offset, Cardi B

“Yo, this is crazy. I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal. Yo, like, this sh*t is crazy,” Cardi continued.

While some pediatric experts say that babies on average begin to understand and speak one and two-syllable words like ‘no’ and ‘bye-bye’ around 9 months, most experts say they tend to start talking around 12 months.

On the other hand, there have been cases of babies saying simple words earlier than nine months- mostly around the six and seven months mark.

Cardi B, however, wants to capture evidence that the baby is talking and developing and says she plans to put a baby monitor camera in the child’s room to observe him.

“Like, I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something because you’re talking— and you’re just turned 4-months today,” she said before turning to her baby boy. “You talking forreal.”

On the other hand, Cardi B has been very private about her son, only sharing a few pictures, and she and her husband Offset has not shared the name of the baby as yet. Their son was born on September 4, 2021, and has a big sister, Kulture.