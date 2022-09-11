Cardi B and Lil Kim Hit The Studio Together With Swizz Beatz and A$AP Ferg

Hot off her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Kim hit the studio with Cardi B ahead of their rumored joint song.

Since rumors started circulating that Cardi B wanted to work with Lil Kim, fans have eagerly awaited what they have in store. Bardi first expressed her interest in working with the iconic Brooklyn rapper back in July during an interview with Hot97 when she said, “I just want the song I do with her… to be like a super, great comeback. I want this to be like her insane… her moment,” she said back then.

It looks like she was serious about the collab as just two months later, the pair have been spotted in the studio. That’s the assumption after a post on Instagram began making the rounds that showed the two female rappers in the studio alongside several other artists like ASAP Ferg and Swizz Beatz.

The two seemed extremely happy to be in each other’s company, and the angle of the camera shows them in each other’s space which suggests that maybe new music is afoot. Cardi and Kim were all smiles when the camera showed them near each other, alluding that they were glad to be in each other’s presence.

The clip surfaced on social media on Sunday sending fans into a frenzy. Fans immediately expressed their excitement like this fan that said, “This makes so much sense hope Swizz got the right (fire emoticon) for them,” and this one who added, “Lol Kim really is a living hip hop legend.”

However, there were also many disparaging comments as some questioned why the studio was so full, and others kept saying the two rappers couldn’t hold a candle to Nicki Minaj.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has never hidden her love and admiration for Lil Kim. One example of this was the cover art for her “Hot Sh*t,” where she referenced promo photos from Lil Kim’s The Notorious K.I.M. era in 2000.

When fans were making fun of Kim’s new look, she also came to her defense as she said, “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking… She’s is so sweet, supportive and a REAL F***IN LEGEND.”

The “Crush on You” rapper has been making a reemergence on the Hip Hop scene in recent times and has been working with other female artists in the industry. One of her latest efforts was her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B (Remix).”

That track didn’t make it to the airwaves, though, as it was pulled from streaming platforms for copyright claims.