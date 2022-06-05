Carapichaima man, Freeport woman reported missing

News

MISSING: Anand Gayadeen. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – ttps

A MAN and woman have been reported missing in separate and unrelated incidents.

A police press release said that 45-year-old Anand Gayadeen of Carapichaima, was last seen around 10 am on May 29, and was reported missing to the Couva Police Station at 9.15 am on Sunday.

He is of East Indian descent, with a slim build, a brown complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, a pair of long black pants, a pair of sneakers and one a blue cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gayadeen is asked to call the Couva Police Station at 636-2333 or 800-TIPS, contact the Police at 555, 999, 911, or share information via the TTPS.

MISSING: Kumarie Ramlogan. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – ttps

A separate police press release stated that Kumarie Ramlogan, 46, of Freeport, was last seen around 9.45 am on Friday, and was reported missing to the Freeport Police Station at 9.40 pm on Saturday.

She is of East Indian descent, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, of medium build, has a dark brown complexion and long black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Freeport Police Station at 673-0026

or 800-TIPS, contact the Police at 555, 999, 911, or share information via the TTPS App.