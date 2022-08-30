Car stolen from owner’s driveway at Princes Town

News

A car was reported stolen in Fairfield Housing Development in Princes Town on Tuesday.

The owner, from Estate Drive in Phase Two, told PrincesTown police she last saw her Nissan Y 12 car parked in her driveway at around 7 pm on Monday.

When she woke up and checked for it on Tuesday at around 5.10 am, the metallic grey car was missing.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the Princes Town police at 655-2231 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.