Canje man hospitalised after being shot during robbery

A 40-year-old man was shot and is now hospitalised after he confronted armed bandits who invaded a Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice home on Friday night.

The injured man has been identified as Jagdeo Phillips called Zacaria, a farmer of Lot 201 Victoria Street, Cumberland Village.

Reports are that Phillips was at the Lot 194 Victoria Street residence of a 68-year-old businesswoman, who operates a shop from her home.

At about 09:50h, Phillips was in a hammock in the yard while the businesswoman and her granddaughter was in the shop when one of the four armed bandits entered and held the teenager at gunpoint. He demanded cash and jewelery.

While they were inside, a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot was heard outside.

INews understands that Phillips had confronted the other bandits outside during which he was shot. Despite being injured, he give chased after the suspects but collapsed on the road where he was subsequently found by his relatives with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The injured man was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by his relatives, where he is currently being treated. His condition is listed as serious but stable.

Reports are that the bandits carted off with approximately $700,000 in cash and jewelery.

Investigations are continuing.