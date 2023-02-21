Candlelight walk for cop’s slain son in New Grant

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Damion Blackwell –

A candlelight walk is being planned in honour of 21-year-old Damion Anson Blackwell and other murder victims in New Grant.

The event is set for Friday at 6 pm in Blackwell’s hometown, Sixth Company Village in New Grant.

Blackwell was the son of a policewoman based at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III), and they shared a close bond. He lived with his father, Anslem “Preacher” Blackwell, and other relatives.

Friends and family are encouraging people to wear white. A relative took to social media to urge the public to join the “peaceful walk.”

A Facebook post on Tuesday said, “Bring your kids, bring the elderly, bring the politicians, bring the ministers, bring the media, bring the community. Please, I need your support in the attempt to stop the bloodshed within our community.”

Blackwell’s funeral tool place on February 17 at the Mt Carmel Independent Baptist Church in New Grant. Blackwell’s paternal grandmother Linda Blackwell is an elder at the church.

On February 13 at around 9 pm, he was washing his car in the yard at home, and a gunman approached and started shooting at him.

The wounded, bleeding Blackwell ran inside with the gunman following him. He shot Blackwell several times in the house, killing him, before running off.

No one has been arrested.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.

NewsAmericasNow.com