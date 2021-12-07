A petition signed by over 128,000 people, calling on government to allow women to use non-lethal defensive weapons such as pepper spray, has been delivered to the Parliament.

The Candlelight Movement, which was formed after the abduction and murder of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt in February, now intends to lobby parliamentarians for the registration and regulation of PH taxis, a fast-tracking system for women to obtain a firearm users’ licence, tighter measures to issue number plates, and a commission of enquiry into the criminal justice system.

Leader of the movement, Phillip Edward Alexander said he hopes the issues will be debated in Parliament.

On Tuesday, a group of just over a dozen people delivered the petition signed by 128,527 people, to a member of the Parliament’s mail room at Cabildo Chambers.

The petition was also signed by Bharatt’s father Randolph Bharatt, and Pauline Lum Fai – mother of six-year-old Sean Luke who was murdered in 2006. The two men, who were teenagers at the time of the murder, were found guilty in September.

A minimum sentence of 17 years, six months and 13 days’ at the court’s pleasure, was imposed on 28-year-old Akeel Mitchell, with period reviews every three years. His next review comes up on September 13, 2024.

His accomplice, 31-year-old Richard Chatoo, received a term of detention of 11 years, six months and 13 days’ at the court’s pleasure. He too will return in three years for a sentence review by a judge.

The post Candlelight movement delivers petition to Parliament appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.