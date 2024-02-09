Canboulay re-enactment thrills audience

News

A blue devil lights the pre-dawn sky with his fire-breathing on Friday at Piccadilly Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

Hundreds of people made their way to Piccadilly Street in East Port of Spain during the pre-dawn hours on Fantastic Friday for the re-enactment of the 1881 Canboulay Riots. The sights and sounds left none disappointed and many thrilled.

The Eintou Springer play even brought some audience members to tears early this morning.

This couple had the crowd in stitches with their dance routine. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

One of the play directors, Atillah Springer, told Newsday after the show that she hopes the play was able to educate and foster a sense of pride in people, saying it was not a gig but a ritual enactment of a moment in history.

NOT ME AND ALLYUH: A character with her stick looks back at others during the Canboulay Riots re-enactment. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

She stressed the need for the play’s continuation.

“We know that our young people are not learning these stories in history books, that’s why this production is so important.”

Holding his two cutlasses, this Canboulay rioter goes through his ritual before the large audience at Piccadilly Street. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

According to the Wikipedia website, the Canboulay riots were a series of disturbances in Trinidad during British rule in 1881.

A traditional mas character prances along Piccadilly Street during the re-enactment. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

The riots broke out as a response to efforts by the colonial police to restrict aspects of the island’s annual Carnival festival.

BAD DAME: A dame Lorraine character goes down low during the annual re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots of 1811 on Friday mornign at Piccadilly Street in East Port of Spain. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

In Port of Spain, San Fernando and Princes Town, angry people rioted in response to the actions of the police; and several people were killed in the resultant clashes.

Actors in their costumes during the re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots of 1811, on Friday morning on Piccadilly Street in East Port of Spain. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG – Faith Ayoung

Canboulay music forms an important part the musical traditions of Trinidad. The “chantwell” or chantuelle who was also an integral part of the celebrations was the forerunner of the calypsonian and later, soca music.