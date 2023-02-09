Canada continues to work on reducing visa processing time for Guyanese

Black Immigrant Daily News

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman met with Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud on Wednesday to discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Among areas discussed include the steps forward for the Action Package Committee on Resettlement and Complementary Pathways – which came out of the LA Declaration on Migration and Protection at the 9th Summit of the Americas.

In addition, issues such as accelerating visa processing times and the possibility of increased direct flights between Guyana and Canada were also discussed.

