Camera technician on bail for sexual offences

News

CHARGED: Austin Samaroo, 19, charged with several sexual offences. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – ttps

A 19-YEAR-OLD camera installation technician was granted $200,000 bail with a surety by a Couva magistrate when he appeared in court earlier this week, charged with sexual grooming of a child, two counts of sexual penetration of a child, knowingly creating child pornography and knowingly having possession of child pornography.

Austin Samaroo, of Bank Village, Carapichaima, appeared before magistrate Alexander Prince on Wednesday, a police release said.

He was ordered to report to the Freeport Police Station once a week, to have no contact with the victim or her family, directly or indirectly, and not to be in close proximity to her victim or her family.

The police press release claimed that between January and February 2021, he communicated with the victim on social media. In September, Samaroo allegedly visited the victim’s home and had sexual intercourse with her.

A report was made to the Freeport Police Station and the Child Protection Unit (CPU) was contacted. Investigations revealed the accused made a video recording of his interaction with the victim.

He was arrested on April 24 and charges laid two days later.

Investigations were led by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Charles. Charges were laid by PC Vijay Ramkissoon of the CPU (Central Division).