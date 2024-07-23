Calypsonian Young Creole dies

News

Calypsonian Wilfred “Young Creole” Barker. – Photo courtesy Young Creole’s Facebook Page

Calypsonian Wilfred “Young Creole” Barker, 87, died on July 22.

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) extended condolences to his family, friends and the calypso fraternity on July 23.

The release said Young Creole had been ill for some time before he died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope. He was born on April 27, 1937.

It added that he was one of 13 artistes honoured by the committee on June 30 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s for their “pioneering contributions” to the development of calypso and other indigenous artforms as a part of the Black Traditions in Art concert series in the 1970s.

The Black Traditions in Art series was aimed at promoting calypso outside the Carnival period.

The release said Young Creole placed fourth in the 1962 Calypso King contest with Doh Jealous Them.

“He also won the Humorous Calypso Competition in 2011, with a selection entitled Shave Me Barber Man. Known for his dramatic stage presentations and rib-tickling humorous calypsoes, Creole will be fondly remembered for his very dramatic and impressive interpretation of the Mighty Sparrow’s Slave,” it said.

He was a member of Kaiso Karavan where he performed as a veteran calypsonian until he became seriously ill.

His daughter Natalie Barker broke the news of his death on her Facebook page on Tuesday and said funeral arrangements would soon be announced.