CAL’s non-stop flights to New York from Tobago resume May 5

A Caribbean Airlines plane –

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will be resuming its non-stop service between Tobago and JFK airport, New York from May 5.

In a statement on Thursday, the airline said, “The addition of this service is part of Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to improve regional connectivity and to support the drive to boost Tobago’s tourism.”

CAL said the airline will collaborate with stakeholders like the Magdalena Grande Hotel, Tobago to stimulate leisure travel demand and multi-destination tourism.

It said customers can expect more announcements about special joint promotions and information about increased non-stop connections to/from Tobago.

The statement comes after an announcement by the Prime Minister at a People’s National Movement meeting on April 5 where he announced the resumption of the New York-Tobago service.

CAL’s CEO Garvin Medera said, “The JFK flights will place 320 additional seats into the market and offer a dual-cabin travel experience, linking the diaspora with home and allowing more options for flight connections via JFK.”

BW422 will leave the Piarco airport at Piarco at 10.25 pm and arrive in Tobago at 10.55 pm on May 5. The flight will then leave the ANR Robinson airport at 12.25 am and arrive at JFK at 5.30 am on May 6.

CAL’s first flight from New York to Tobago will leave JFK at 7.30 am and arrive in Tobago at 12.25 pm before heading to Trinidad at 1.25 pm.