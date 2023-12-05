Call for international pressure on Venezuela

News

The University of Guyana’s Law Department head, Dr Kim Kyte-Thomas, is calling on countries, including Caricom, to apply pressure on Venezuela’s leadership before it invades Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo region. Her call came during a symposium on Venezuela’s December 3 referendum at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday.

Speaking during the symposium, Kyte-Thomas said she strongly believes there is still room for diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter, which is why pressure needs to be applied. “I believe that the international bodies, the countries who have weight, Caricom, they must all put pressure on the leadership of the country (Venezuela)…because states have an obligation to comply with the principles of international law, and what we see happening here is a state going on a frolic of its own, and there are dire consequences to that,” she said.

Expressing shock over Venezuelan officials’ positive reaction to Friday’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, she described the country as a bully which needed to be stopped.

The ICJ ruling barred Venezuela from altering Guyana’s control over the disputed territory. but was seen as a victory by the Nicolas Maduro regime because it did not stop Sunday’s referendum. “What do we do? I believe the time has reached, because we cannot wait.

“I don’t think the world should wait until there is another invasion, there is another illegal occupation by another bully. We have seen bullies operating around the globe and this should not be taken lightly.

“So there has to be pressure. I believe pressure has to be put and it has to be put on the leadership now. It has to be done now before any illegal act is taken, because if you can look at that decision, and you could decide that you won from that decision…this is ‘bully-ism’ at another level.” She hoped Guyana would not need to resort to military action.

Explaining the decades of legal steps Guyana took to secure its claim on the territory, adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Border Ralph Ramkarran said “There is no ground to conclude that this award (of Essequibo to Guyana) was not valid. “The reason why Venezuela is acting up now is very simple. They know they’re going to lose (in the ICJ matter as deliberations continue), and that is why this behaviour is occurring.”

Guyana’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall said if Venezuela’s attempts at securing the territory are allowed to continue, it opens the door for similar acts to occur globally.

“If Venezuela is to get away with this gimmick, it will bring into question, or it will allow for dozens of international disputes similarly resolved involving borders, involving many other international questions that have been resolved by arbitration and by conciliation and mediation and other peaceful methods of resolving disputes – countries can now reopen them on some flimsy allegation.”

On Monday, Venezuelan government officials said ten million Venezuelans participated in Sunday’s referendum. It said the support given for each of the five questions claiming the country’s rights over the Essequibo and rejecting the remit of the ICJ ranged from 95.4-98.11 per cent. It said 20 million people were eligible to vote.

On Monday TT’s Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the regional bloc is monitoring the dispute. He said TT stood with Caricom on the matter.