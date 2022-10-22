Call for expulsion of students who beat up maxi driver

News

A MOTHER’S TEARS: Vidya Lal, the mother of the Carpichaima West Secondry School student who was badly beaten by a other students who also attacked a maxi-taxi driver, wipes away tears as she speaks on his condition during a press conference at Jenny’s on the Boulevard on Friday. At left is the school’s PTA head Michelle Omar-Leiba. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT of the Concerned Parents Movement Clarence Mendoza is calling on the Education Ministry to expel students of Caripachaima East and West Secondary schools who beat up a maxi driver and a student.

He was speaking at the movement’s press conference in Port of Spain on Friday morning.

On Monday, Caripachaima West student Rasheed Lal and maxi driver Varindra Singh were beaten up by a group of students and suffered injuries.

Mendoza said things have “gone too far” in this country, adding that parents must “take the brunt of the blame. It must be dealt with severely.” He said this was no ordinary fight but the hi-jacking of a green-band maxi.

He said the type of music being played on local radio also needs to be reviewed as it contributes to violence.

“I know a lot of artistes and a lot of people would want to pound Mr Mendoza for this,” Mendoza said.

He praised Jamaica for its broadcasting commission’s recent ban on music promoting illegal drugs, guns and scamming.

“The music that’s being played on our radio stations today must be censored and must be pulled back.” He also called on the Ministry of National Security to intervene.

“If parents are not coming out to deal with their delinquent children, the ministry (through) what ever they’re going to put into place, must come into fruition.”

He added, “We cannot sit back and say we are suspending you for five days. “They should be expelled at this point in time until all investigations are complete. “We cannot continue to go down this road any more.”

President of the PTA at the Caripachaima West Secondary School Michelle Omar-Leiba said students need to be reminded that their actions have consequences. She told parents: You have to acknowledge your child needs help.”