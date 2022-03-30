CAL to increase flights on domestic airbridge

Tobago

Caribbean Airlines Ltd plane – File photo

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will increase the number of flights on the domestic airbridge from April 2.

In a press release on Wednesday, CAL said it will operate 24 daily services to meet the inter-island travel demand.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and a number of business stakeholders in Tobago had been calling for CAL to beef up the number of domestic flights for the Easter period. On Monday, Augustine said Tobago needs a “bumper” season.

The Prime Minister recently announced that the majority of covid19 restrictions, including safe zones, will be dropped from April 4.

CAL reminded customers of its travel safety protocols including the mandatory wearing of masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of the flight.