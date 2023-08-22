CAL puts on recovery, charter flights for displaced passengers

News

Caribbean Airlines aircraft at Piarco International Airport. – File photo

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has said all flights scheduled for Tuesday operated as scheduled. A number of recovery flights also took place on Tuesday to return passengers stranded in Trinidad and Tobago to their respective destinations.

These measures were put in place after 93 sick calls by 75 pilots between Saturday and Sunday meant the airline had to cancel 60 domestic and international flights.

A release on social media on Tuesday afternoon said return flights to Toronto, Orlando, Guyana, Barbados, and Grenada were scheduled to depart on Tuesday, with a Toronto flight scheduled for Wednesday.

A recovery charter operated on behalf of CAL was scheduled to leave Toronto at 6.30 pm to come to PoS and will leave at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

Another charter flight left Orlando International Airport at 10 am on Tuesday, to accommodate passengers from Sunday’s BW485 flight. A flight from PoS to Orlando International Airport, accommodating passengers from Sunday’s BW482 flight, was scheduled to leave PoS at 3.40 pm.

Recovery flight BW3464 from PoS to Georgetown, Guyana, left PoS at 8 am, and recovery flight BW3465 left Guyana at 10 am.

Recovery flight BW3468 from PoS to Barbados left PoS at 12.30 pm, and recovery flight BW3469 left Barbados at 12.30 pm.

Recovery flight BW3469 from PoS to Grenada left PoS at 10.35 am, and recovery flight BW3433 left Grenada at 12 pm.