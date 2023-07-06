CAL launches new route to St Kitts

News

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) unveiled its newest route to St Kitts – as part of its connectivity enhancement in the Eastern Caribbean – that is subject to approval by the TT Civil Aviation Authority.

From July 24, the flights will operate five times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, providing convenient travel options between Port of Spain, Barbados, Antigua and St Kitts, a release said.

CEO Garvin Medera said, “The Caribbean is our home, and as the leading airline in the region, we are focused on fostering connections, facilitating increased trade and benefiting the economies of the region. Our expansion into the Eastern Caribbean is integral to our growth strategy and we are excited to provide enhanced connectivity for our valued customers.”

To support this expansion, CAL said it recently acquired a new ATR aircraft.

It said the addition of St Kitts to CAL’s route-network signifies the airline’s commitment to providing comprehensive travel options for both business and leisure travellers.

With the new route, it said passengers will have efficient connections between key destinations, opening up opportunities for exploration and trade within the Eastern Caribbean.

CAL said it also recognises the importance of fostering economic growth and regional development.

“By facilitating increased trade and travel, the airline plays a vital role in supporting the economies of the region,” the release said.