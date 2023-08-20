CAL flights disrupted over resource constraints

News

The airline code for Caribbean Airlines is BW.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) delayed and cancelled many of its international and domestic services on Sunday because of resource constraints, a post on CAL’s Facebook page said.

It said all affected customers are being advised and will be re-accommodated on the first available service.

Customers are also encouraged to verify their flight departures in real-time via the “Flight Status” tab on CAL’s website and to check for updates on its social media pages.