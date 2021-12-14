CAL flight diverted to Puerto Rico after medical emergency

News

Caribbean Airlines Ltd plane – File photo

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd (CAL) has confirmed that its flight BW483 on December 13, bound for Piarco Airport, was diverted to Puerto Rico owing to an unspecified medical emergency.

CAL said in a press release on Tuesday owing to restrictions in that territory and other regulatory issues, a second relief aircraft was sent from Trinidad to Puerto Rico to bring passengers to Trinidad, but this aircraft too was unable to leave Puerto Rico because of “circumstances outside the control of the airline.”

There were unconfirmed reports that a passenger had suffered a serious medical emergency which led to the flight being diverted to the nearest territory.

The release said CAL was doing all within its control to resolve this situation and to get the passengers to their final destinations.

Newsday sent an e-mail to CAL at 11.30 am on Tuesday seeking an update but as yet has received no response.