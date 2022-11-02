CAL flew 14,890 domestic passengers in carnival week

News

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said it transported 7,365 passengers from Trinidad to Tobago, from October 24-31, during the week of the inaugural Tobago carnival. The carnival was officially celebrated from October 28-30, but Trinis began flocking to the island earlier, to enjoy parties, boat rides and TOMAC’s Burna Boy concert on October 27.

In a press release on Wednesday, CAL said 10,020 seats were provided on 139 flights from Trinidad to Tobago.

It said there were 140 flights from Tobago to Trinidad during the same period, with 7,525 passengers taking advantage of the 10,180 seats available.

CAL said the airline operated five international non-stop flights from Barbados, Miami and New York with a capacity of 616 seats to Tobago.