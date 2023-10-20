CAL cancels Dominica flights over Hurricane Tammy

News

A Caribbean Airlines plane about to take off. – File photo

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled two flights for Dominica on Friday, owing to the impending threats of thunderstorms and heavy rain from Hurricane Tammy.

The cancelled flights are BW426 and BW427, which were scheduled to fly from Piarco to Dominica.

CAL said customers would be contacted and re-accommodated and asked them to update their contact information.

On Friday, the US National Hurricane Centre upgraded Tropical Storm Tammy to hurricane status. In an advisory, it said Tammy was expected to bring hurricane conditions to parts of the Leeward Islands late on Friday night and Saturday.

On Friday afternoon the hurricane was 265 kilometres east of Martinique and 385 kilometres southeast of Guadeloupe and was moving west-northwest at 11 kilometres per hour.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St Kitts and Nevis and a watch is in effect for Anguilla, St Maarten, St Martin and St Barthelemy.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Dominica, Anguilla, St Maarten, St Martin and St Barthelemy, and Saba and St Eustatius.

In Barbados and Martinique there is a tropical storm watch.

There are no alerts, watches, or warnings in effect for Trinidad and Tobago.