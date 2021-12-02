CAF, Unicef donate 460 laptops to Education Ministry

News

From left the Education Ministry PS Kurt Meyer, CAF representative Gianpiero Leoncini, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly and UNICEF (Barbados) representative Fiaz Shah. The Development Bank of Latin America, CAF and UNICEF, presented laptops to the Ministry of Education at the handover ceremony at the ministry’s head office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Unicef and CAF Development Bank of Latin America have partnered to donated 460 laptop devices to the Ministry of Education.

The devices were handed over in a ceremony at the Ministry of Education, Port of Spain, on Thursday.

“This has not ben your first intervention in our time of need,” said Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, adding both organisations have had significant input into the transition to virtual learning since the beginning of the pandemic.

“These (devices) spell a different future, a future of transformation for Trinidad and Tobago, even as some things stay the same.

“Even though we are doing things differently (and) hybrid learning is now to be a feature of education moving forward, which is why these devices are so timely, these are now like consumables in our schools, because our children, every intake, will have to be outfitted with devices to have a chance in our current education system.”

Gadsby-Dolly also said the ministry has partnered with CAF and Unicef on other projects, including Spanish as a second language for primary and secondary school students.

“(It is) one of our big projects moving forward.

“We are looking at the progress of these projects…so (they) can be meaningful and those resources will allow students to transform in a way we need them to, to fit into this new world.”

Gianpiero Leoncini, a representative from CAF, said it is looking forward to many years of partnership with the ministry to modernise education, including bringing Spanish to the system.

He said, “This donation occurs in the framework of a project we started last year which seeks to help the ministry’s efforts in digitalising education, preparing e-books for students, (and) providing training for teachers.

“In that framework to sustainable development and government priorities in education, we want to thank (the ministry) for this partnership.”

Education manager of Unicef Barbados Fiaz Shah said it has been partnering with the ministry from the very beginning.

“We realised while it is important to provide online access, equally we work towards recovery of educational loss over one year. (We are) really encouraged by the ministry’s efforts to plan those projects. Otherwise these children are at risk of dropping out.”

Gadsby-Dolly also said, “As we look forward to staffing our own technology unit at the ministry, which is happening now, we look forward to technical support as well…We know that we have to just ask and it will be provided.”