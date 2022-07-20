Cable and Wireless unveils Jump programme at Canto

News

Aamir Hussain, chief technology and product officer at Liberty Latin America, addresses the audience at Canto.

Cable and Wireless unveiled its strategy to help bridge the digital divide across the Caribbean with the JUMP initiative, a three to five-year plan that will result in providing access, devices and increase digital skills in individuals, communities and local economies.

Rosario Veras, senior director of marketing and operations at CWC said at Canto’s 37th annual conference and trade exhibition in Miami that low broadband penetration in the Caribbean continues to diminish opportunities for people.

“But with the support of funding partners we aim to significantly close this gap through a comprehensive program,” she said.

“Digital inclusion is about ensuring the benefits of digital technologies are available to everyone. We must have intentional digital inclusion strategies and strive to eliminate institutional and structural barriers to technology accessibility.”

Rosario Veras, senior director, marketing and operations, C&W Communications, engages colleague Charles Douglas, senior manager, regulatory affairs.

Veras said CWC will partner with regional governments along with non-profit organisations and private sectors to ensure the programme’s success.

Aamir Hussain, chief technology and product officer at Liberty Latin America, the parent company of CWC said broadband is a critical tool to enable progress and create access for all.

“Although there are currently 27 million users in the Caribbean, this only represents 60 per cent of the total population,” he said. “Therefore there is a tremendous opportunity for growth.”

The Canto annual conference and trade exhibition connects people and businesses to share ideas and knowledge to empower the ICT industry. It was held at the Fontainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday.

At the conference, Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips said the goal should be universal broadband service across the region. He said that covid19 highlighted the increasing importance of ICTs.

“No country, no region, no town, no village, no community and no person should be left unconnected,” he said. “We cannot begin to speak of digital evolution without addressing the manifest injustice and inequality of the underlying digital divide.”