Cabinet body given 3 months to do WASA plan

A Cab­i­net sub-com­mit­tee re­cent­ly formed to ad­dress the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty’s (WASA) lin­ger­ing wa­ter woes, has been giv­en three months by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to come up with a com­pre­hen­sive plan to im­prove the coun­try’s wa­ter sup­ply to cit­i­zens.

There’s been no word from the En­er­gy Min­istry on its ver­i­fi­ca­tion of the dam­aged oil tanker FSO Nabari­ma in the Gulf of Paria – but an en­er­gy sec­tor stake­hold­er has ad­vised that booms could be placed around the ves­sel to pre­vent oil spread in the event of a spill.