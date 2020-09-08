A Cabinet sub-committee recently formed to address the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) lingering water woes, has been given three months by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to come up with a comprehensive plan to improve the country’s water supply to citizens.
Stakeholder suggests contingency plan for Nabarima
Tue Sep 8 , 2020
Cabinet body given 3 months to do WASA plan
