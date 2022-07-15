Cabinet begins two day retreat

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is leading a two-day Cabinet retreat at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s which began on Friday. Photo courtesy the Office of the Prime Minister

THE Cabinet started a two day retreat on Friday.

A brief statement on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said the retreat began on Friday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. No other details were provided.

Pictures accompanying the statement showed photos of the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers meeting in one of the ballrooms of the Diplomatic Centre.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Attorney General Reginald SC, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were some of the ministers shown in the photos.

Large plasma screen televisions were placed in the middle of the room, giving the participants a 360 degree look at whatever was being shown.

The retreat is scheduled to end on Saturday, one day before the public health regulation requiring mandatory mask wearing in public is removed.

Efforts to contact Dr Rowley and other government ministers for comment were unsuccessful.

Government last held a two-day retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in February.

On that occasion, government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said each day of the retreat was split in halves.

The first half of the day involved meetings with Cabinet ministers, and there were meetings with other parliamentarians in the second half.