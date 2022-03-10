BYisrael: Roxborough hospital not yet fully functional

Tobago

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA

More than a year after it was commissioned by the Prime Minister, the $98 million Roxborough Hospital is yet to be fully functional.

The new 31,320-square-foot hospital on Bloody Bay Road in Roxborough, Tobago, was completed at a cost of $98,379,410.04 (VAT-inclusive). It was officially commissioned by Dr Rowley in January 2021.

Responding to requests for an update during Wednesday’s virtual post-Executive Council media briefing, THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said the hospital is one of the facilities the division is actively working on commissioning. She said it had had several “openings,” but “what currently exists there is a transfer of services from the health centre to the hospital facility.”

“The Medical Chief of Staff and the CEO, with a full commissioning team, have been working since we’ve taken office to ensure that that facility is up and running.

“Of course, we are in the process of hiring specialists so that they are available, we are also in the process now of going through in essence some of the equipment that has been sitting there, ensuring that everything is working the way it should, and so forth.”

She said an announcement will be made later as some of the services would start in the next month.

“It is one of the things we’ve promised that we will do. So some of the services will start in April and then we would add additional services as we are able to do so.

“Remember, the aim is to provide the best service possible to the people of the east of the island. We are doing the very best at this point to ensure that when we do open up the hospital services at that facility, that you get nothing but the best.”

She admitted it was taking time.

“We are going through a very tedious process right now, but those announcements, in terms of exactly what services will be available on the first of April, and the services that would come on stream after that fact, that announcement would be made at a later time.”