BYisrael hopes Tobago doesn’t regret Easter commerce

A soca lover takes a shot of liquor to the head during the Vibes with Voicey event at Fairways Restaurant and Golf Lounge, Lowlands, on April 14. – David Reid

Photos of hundreds of mask-less spectators, rammed together and enjoying themselves at parties have left Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael gravely concerned.

At the Vibes with Voicey event at Fairways Restaurant and Golf Lounge, Lowlands, on April 14, partygoers were seen dancing and singing along as soca artiste Voice performed on stage.

Of approximately 200 people in a photo taken by Newsday’s photographer David Reid, less than five were seen wearing a mask.

The event was one of many parties to kickstart the island’s Easter weekend celebrations.

The Prime Minister recently ended the majority of covid19 restrictions.

But as fete lovers enjoy themselves after two years of restrictions, BYisrael said she has already spoken to the Tobago Regional Health Authority to prepare its facilities for a possible surge of covid19 cases.

BYisrael told Newsday on Sunday, “I am concerned to the point where I have had a conversation with the CEO of TRHA to ensure we are ready to have our ICU used if necessary. I’m that concerned. I am hoping and praying we don’t need it…

“The thing we have learnt over the last two years is that we have to figure out how to balance the health needs of the people and the socio-economic needs of the same people. We have on many occasions to make one more important that the other, for good reasons.

“What we are doing for this Easter season in Tobago is basically an experiment because we are hoping with all the activities the health and wellness and economic wellbeing of the people of Tobago and Trinidad can coexist comfortably.

“We have to wait and see one week or two week later, when we are going to see the real results of what has happened this weekend in Tobago.

“We need to know what we do so that we do not regret the economic gains that we made this weekend in two weeks.”