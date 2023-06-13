BYisrael denies THA to blame for restart of process to appoint chief administrator

Tobago

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, right, and Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, at an executive council town hall meeting, Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough in February. – PHOTO COURTESY THA

THA Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael does not believe the assembly’s executive council should be blamed for the chief administrator’s office being empty.

Responding to questions from reporters after a grant distribution ceremony at the division’s offices in Scarborough on Tuesday, BYisrael said she never expected the situation to reach this stage.

The THA has had no chief administrator since Ethlyn John retired on May 17.

The Prime Minister has blamed the current Farley Augustine-led administration, saying he is now waiting for the Public Service Commission to send him its recommendation of the next qualified public servant in line, as the selection process had to be restarted. He said the commission, knowing John was leaving, made a recommendation to the Prime Minister’s Office. However, he said, his office was then informed the nominee was facing suspension over misconduct allegations.

BYisrael said, “No, the THA is not to be blamed.

“The Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary conversed about the potential appointment. The Prime Minister is the one who is to write his permanent secretary to convey the recommendation to have the appointment confirmed​​.”

She said the two met on May 22 and there was agreement.

“A letter then needs to go from the Prime Minister to the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister and the PS would then transmit that information to the Public Service Commission, and a chief administrator would be appointed.”

She said the situation was unfortunate.

“I was really hoping that we would not have to get to this point…We have not actually spoken about it and it’s now what – almost a month – because we thought it was a simple process that could have been easily rectified, but unfortunately, we are here now.”

Also questioned about the voice note, alleged to be a recording of two top THA officials, and which was leaked on social media, of a man telling a woman to “create a plan, strategy, whatever” to hire people for PR and propaganda, she said the executive council had decided it would allow the chief secretary to comment on that.

“He did indicate some time ago that he will make a comment, and that will come soon. We are simply going to allow that to happen.

“The executive council has been busy doing what we have to do. When the chief secretary is ready, which will be soon, you will hear him comment about it.”

On the timeline of “soon,” she said: “Well, time longer than twine as they say.”

Questioned further about the extended silence leaving room for speculation, she said some patience was necessary.

“This is why I’m saying we definitely need to just sit and wait on the chief secretary to speak. When he speaks you would understand the situation, you would understand the silence, you would understand everything that we have been treating with and you will then say, ‘Ah, now I get it.’”