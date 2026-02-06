”Butters” killed in Diego Martin
Anna Lisa Paul
A Diego Martin man was killed on Thursday night near his home.
The victim was identified as Keston “Butters” Sooknanan, 37, of Tomato Trace, Diego Martin.
The incident occurred at 8.45 pm on February 5. Residents reported hearing loud explosions from an area close to where Sooknanan lived.
When they checked, they found him lying face down in a pool of blood behind his one-storey house.
Reports indicate Sooknanan had been walking along the street when an armed man emerged from bushes and fired several shots at him.
It was alleged that Sooknanan ran off and was later found at the back of his house, where he was chased and shot several more times while on the ground.
The District Medical Officer visited the scene and ordered the removal of the body.
Police recovered eight spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.