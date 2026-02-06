”Butters” killed in Diego Martin

An­na Lisa Paul

A Diego Mar­tin man was killed on Thurs­day night near his home.

The vic­tim was iden­ti­fied as Ke­ston “But­ters” Sook­nanan, 37, of Toma­to Trace, Diego Mar­tin.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred at 8.45 pm on Feb­ru­ary 5. Res­i­dents re­port­ed hear­ing loud ex­plo­sions from an area close to where Sook­nanan lived.

When they checked, they found him ly­ing face down in a pool of blood be­hind his one-storey house.

Re­ports in­di­cate Sook­nanan had been walk­ing along the street when an armed man emerged from bush­es and fired sev­er­al shots at him.

It was al­leged that Sook­nanan ran off and was lat­er found at the back of his house, where he was chased and shot sev­er­al more times while on the ground.

The Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer vis­it­ed the scene and or­dered the re­moval of the body.

Po­lice re­cov­ered eight spent 9mm shell cas­ings at the scene.