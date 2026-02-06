Cops say PoS labourer’s murder gang-related Coming soon: T&amp;T’s first non-stop flight to Ghana Two Trinis shine at Grammys Immigrants urged to register or risk immediate deportation Motions denied! Estate constable shoots himself during patrol
Local News

”Butters” killed in Diego Martin

06 February 2026
An­na Lisa Paul

A Diego Mar­tin man was killed on Thurs­day night near his home.

The vic­tim was iden­ti­fied as Ke­ston “But­ters” Sook­nanan, 37, of Toma­to Trace, Diego Mar­tin.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred at 8.45 pm on Feb­ru­ary 5. Res­i­dents re­port­ed hear­ing loud ex­plo­sions from an area close to where Sook­nanan lived.

When they checked, they found him ly­ing face down in a pool of blood be­hind his one-storey house.

Re­ports in­di­cate Sook­nanan had been walk­ing along the street when an armed man emerged from bush­es and fired sev­er­al shots at him.

It was al­leged that Sook­nanan ran off and was lat­er found at the back of his house, where he was chased and shot sev­er­al more times while on the ground.

The Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer vis­it­ed the scene and or­dered the re­moval of the body.

Po­lice re­cov­ered eight spent 9mm shell cas­ings at the scene.

