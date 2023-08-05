Businesswoman gunned down in San Fernando

News

Allison De Leon –

A businesswoman was gunned down on Saturday morning in her SUV while driving out of her home in Duncan Village in San Fernando.

Allison De Leon, of De Leon Bananas Ltd, died on the spot in the driver’s seat shortly after 8 am.

Initial reports said she was driving her Range Rover when gunshots rang out.

Relatives and residents found her body and alerted the police.

She was the mother of four.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.

The police do not have a motive.