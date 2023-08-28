Businessman wants answers on firearm licence applications

News

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher – ROGER JACOB

ATTORNEYS for a Woodbrook businessman want Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to explain the delay in making a decision on his firearm user licence (FUL)

On Friday, attorneys representing the businessman, who asked that his name not be published because of the prevailing crime situation, said there has been a 32-month delay in making a decision on his FUL.

The freedom of information request said the delay prompted the application for the existence of the police’s policy, guidelines and procedures relating to the granting of FUL applications.

“The objective of this request is to obtain ensure that the Commissioner of Police who is responsible for the regulation of the licensing regime of FULs performs her role and function in a fair, consistent, transparent and accountable manner.”

The businessman has filed civil proceedings against the commissioner concerning his FUL application and the FOIA request was a “cost-effective” approach to get specific disclosure.

It also added, “On a larger scale, the decisions made under the Firearms Act impact the general public as well as the rights and interests of FUL holders, both of which concern issues of

ensuring persons are able to take steps to reasonably ensure the safety of themselves, others and his/her property from unlawful action or harm such as criminal elements.

The businessman wants to know when the last consultation by the Minister of National Security and the commissioner with stakeholders and private citizens on FUL applicants and existing licence holders regarding the issuance and regulation of the process.

He also wants to know the policy relating to the timeframe for determining FUL applications after someone receives a provisional licence.

Harewood-Christopher has also been asked for the policy used to determine FUL applications between the period 2019-2022 as well as those used in 2023 if it is different from earlier policies.

She was also asked to provide the guidelines, protocols, and internal memorandums used to determine applications as well as say if there has been any change in the process to determine applications for FULs for 2023 and provide documentation related to the authorisation for any change.

Other requests included the considerations used to determine if to grant a FUL; the average timeframe for determining applications over the past five years; the number of pending applications for each year between 2019-2023; the timeframe between the issuance of a provision licence and a FUL; how many FUL applications were determined before the provisional licence expired; and all circulars or directives given by the minister or the commissioner on the regulation of licences and applications.

Harewood-Christopher was also asked to say how many provisional licences were issued for 2023, how many applications were approved for the same year, and how many were refused.

“The request is made to bring clarity to the applicant of the relevant decisions and/or actions taken regarding his FUL application.

“The applicant has fulfilled all the requirements set out by statute, common law and the policy of the commissioner, thirty-two months ago. The applicant is entitled to be informed of a decision to his application and reasons, if any for its decision.”

The request said the businessman submitted his application in November 2019 and was issued a provisional licence in September 2020, after which he completed his certificate of competence which was submitted to the firearms section of the police service.

Since then, he has received no word on his application.

The businessman is represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Karina Singh, Leon Kalicharan and Vashisht Seepersad.