Businessman: Prison a ‘mecca’ of criminal activity

News

An officer outside the Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS –

TOBAGO businessman Gerry MacFarlane has described the prisons as the “mecca of criminal activity” in the country.

MacFarlane claimed within the past month, he has received reports of inmates being caught with drugs and cigarettes in their socks and cellphones in their crotches. He added there have also been reports of drones being utilised to bring contraband into the prisons.

“What is significant and disturbing about what is happening in the prisons is that all these activities are take place with the full knowledge of the top brass of the prisons service, and they seem unable or unwilling to do anything about it,” he said on Thursday during the open forum of a stakeholders meeting, hosted by the Tobago police division, at Scarborough Library.

Describing the situation as a “serious security embarrassment” to the population and government, MacFarlane declared, “We cannot continue to have a prisons service that is operating like that.”

He claimed inmates calling their family members and friends were the norm.

“I myself got calls from prisoners over the years. I know many people (who have also received calls). Where are they getting these calls from?”

MacFarlane noted the cellphone jammer system, which was introduced several years ago to block service from prisoners, has fallen flat.

He said, “We clamoured for jammers to be in the prison. The jammers came and the government spent a lot of money for that and, of course, the prisons officers or the prisoners disabled it. One of the most expensive scanners you could find in this country is in the prisons service. It is not working today. Almost $1 million was spent on that scanner.”

MacFarlane, of the Tobago Business Chamber, said the country cannot continue to sit idly by and not discuss the issue for fear of repercussions.

“We have to have a better prisons service. We have to have the commissioner of prisons be fully accountable for what is happening in the prisons service.”

He claimed he receives reports every week about what is happening in the prisons.

“Every day some prisoner calls somebody and tell them they okay or put some money on this prison officer phone. How long can we continue with such a service in Trinidad and Tobago – and they want to stop criminal activity?”

MacFarlane claimed inmates have also been known to “call shots” on people from behind prison walls.

He believes there must be “reasonable, responsible and serious change” in the prisons service with inmates and officers if it is to be effective.

“For too long they have been operating with impunity.”

Turning his attention to the police, MacFarlane urged officers to get a handle on the increasing number of guns in communities.

“We have more than gun blocks in this place. Almost every street in the different communities, somebody – or bodies – there with guns, some for their private use and some for rent.”

MacFarlane said if the police are serious about reducing crime and violence in the country, they must get rid of guns in communities.

“You ought to know where they are. Let us get serious about that.”

He also insisted there must be a fresh approach to dealing with the public.

“How often to do you see police officers driving through your community? Police driving through. We have a drive-thru police service and they glass wind up.”

He said if someone has an emergency, they cannot hear or see them.

“You have to get serious about that, a new approach to policing in the service.”