Businessman Adrian Scoon could face charges next week

BUSINESSMAN Adrian Scoon is expected to be charged sometime next week in relation to the Boxing Day seaside brunch party on his boat, the Ocean Pelican.

Scoon is expected to be charged by summons and this is likely to take place early next week as he is currently out of the country.

He is said to be relieved to put to an end “the public spectacle.”

Earlier this month, Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, was subjected to an hour-long interview with police in relation to the incident.

Police, as part of their investigation which also included seeking a special warrant to search his cellphone and laptop, were said to have received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police are investigating the seaside brunch event which happened in Chaguaramas on December 26, when some 100 people were detained on the craft which Scoon claimed was converted into “a floating restaurant.”

Those detained after the event were released and Scoon’s home in Maraval and his business place at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, were searched on January 5. He is now challenging the legality of the warrants used for the searches and the seizure of his phones and laptop.

The searches came after the special restaurant licences issued to him for the Ocean Pelican were reportedly revoked by the comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division when Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed he raised concerns with granting them because of pandemic restrictions.

Scoon has insisted he received permission to operate the vessel as a floating restaurant and complied with safe-zone protocols.

The police’s investigation involve alleged breaches of public health regulations by operating a party boat, holding a public party, and having a gathering in a public place.

They are also looking into the granting of the licences after the utterances of the Finance Minister.

In a public statement last month, Scoon said he believed he was being targeted because his mother was a government minister.

He also said he intended to reasonably co-operate with the investigation until the matter was concluded.

“If I am to be charged, I will defend my case in a court of law. I will continue to strive as an entrepreneur and fulfil my dreams and goals of improving our tourism sector, which I am extremely passionate about.”